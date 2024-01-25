Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Decreases By 81.0%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vitru by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Stock Performance

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vitru has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $99.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vitru will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

