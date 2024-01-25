Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Rises By 431.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,331. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

