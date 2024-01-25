Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rises By 1,400.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWOY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 25,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

