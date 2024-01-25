Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Drops By 97.1%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 335 ($4.26) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of TSCDY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,905. Tesco has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

