Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Rises By 833.3%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 5,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $0.80. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

