Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Rises By 833.3%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $0.80. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
