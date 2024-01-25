Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Drops By 81.9%

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.16.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 7,711.16% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 118.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SOBR Safe by 608.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOBR Safe by 69.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SOBR Safe during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.