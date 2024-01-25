Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Drops By 81.9%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.16.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 7,711.16% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 118.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SOBR Safe by 608.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOBR Safe by 69.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SOBR Safe during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

