Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Drops By 81.9%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SOBR Safe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.16.
SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 7,711.16% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.
Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe Company Profile
SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOBR Safe
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.