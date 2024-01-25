Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Drops By 92.0%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SKGR stock remained flat at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKGR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,095,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 971,115 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 681,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 626,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

