Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Expands By 412.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

SYTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $186.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($21.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -121.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siyata Mobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.