Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Expands By 412.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
SYTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $186.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($21.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -121.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
