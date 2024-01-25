Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Grows By 5,300.0%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,996. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.
