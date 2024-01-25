Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Decreases By 98.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

