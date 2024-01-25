Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Grows By 2,833.3%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Price Performance
INKW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,872. Greene Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Greene Concepts Company Profile
