Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Grows By 2,833.3%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

INKW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,872. Greene Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

