Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Rises By 1,672.0%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 1,672.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 37,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

