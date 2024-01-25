Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expands By 495.9%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,100 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the December 31st total of 137,800 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure Price Performance

Exicure stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.