Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 1,146.2%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 1,146.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of TURN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,132.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 40,064 shares of company stock valued at $154,974 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

