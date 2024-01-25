Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 1,146.2%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 1,146.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
Shares of TURN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.62.
Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,132.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 40,064 shares of company stock valued at $154,974 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.