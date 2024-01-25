Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.85-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $301.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

