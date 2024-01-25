Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

SHW traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.15. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,879,000 after purchasing an additional 326,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

