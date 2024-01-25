ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $870.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $780.00 to $870.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.72.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $766.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

