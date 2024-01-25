ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $764.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $775.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.