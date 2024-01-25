Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $226.33 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $229.42. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

