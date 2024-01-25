Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $418.31 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

