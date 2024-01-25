Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Lennar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 1.7 %

LEN stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

