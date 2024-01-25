Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.69.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

