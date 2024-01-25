Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 3.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 23,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 18.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 65.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 31.1% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

