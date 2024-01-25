Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

