Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.