Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $126,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.63 and its 200-day moving average is $287.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.