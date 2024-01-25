Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

