Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

