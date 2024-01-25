Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

