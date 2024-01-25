Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.3% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,074,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 315.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.61 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.