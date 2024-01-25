Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sempra by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 117.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 688,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

