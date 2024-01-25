Sector Gamma AS Sells 8,887 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Bruker makes up 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bruker were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bruker by 90.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 281,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,351. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

