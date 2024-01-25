Sector Gamma AS Sells 8,247 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sector Gamma AS cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.65. The company had a trading volume of 482,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,193. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

