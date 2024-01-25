Sector Gamma AS Purchases 8,529 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 6.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 683,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average is $255.28. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

