Sector Gamma AS Acquires 653 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up approximately 0.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.07% of Lantheus worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.8 %

LNTH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.