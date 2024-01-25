Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of STX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

