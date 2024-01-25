Scotiabank Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 3.9 %

CFX stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$112.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.03. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of C$188.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

