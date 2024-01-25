Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$173.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$175.44.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR opened at C$166.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.