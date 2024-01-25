Scotiabank Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) a $100.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

WFG stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.