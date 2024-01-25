Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9,677.46

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,677.46 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00069966 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

