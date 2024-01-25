Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

