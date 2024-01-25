Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,314,048. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. 10,479,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

