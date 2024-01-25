Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sarama Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
Sarama Resources Company Profile
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sarama Resources
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.