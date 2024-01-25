Sapphire Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $1,255.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,194.63 or 0.05506610 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00074920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,624,779,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,150,187 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

