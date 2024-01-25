SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

