SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

