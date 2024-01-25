SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,861 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.