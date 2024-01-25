SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $425,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

