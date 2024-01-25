SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $460,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

