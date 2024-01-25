SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $298,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,176,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 51.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

